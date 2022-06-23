Is it wise for SRK to comeback on screen for a cameo rather than a movie first?

Ranbir Kapoor was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Monday, September 29 to undergo a minor surgery, just one day after he brought in his 32nd birthday.





The 'Bombay Velvet' actor had to undergo a minor septoplasty surgery. Ranbir was rushed to the hospital after he complained of minor discomfort in his breathing.

Ranbir reportedly had five days off from his busy schedule, and went straight for the operation. A source revealed that the actor was discharged today, with his girlfriend Katrina Kaif by his side. Katrina also visited him the day after his surgery was completed, the source aka PR added.





Entire month Ranbir's PR was giving updates about his surgery recovery and what was his family reaction but Ranbirian nibbis loves to live in delusion he did not use his operation to stay in news .