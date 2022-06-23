Is it wise for SRK to comeback on screen for a cameo rather than a movie first?
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen after a long time. He'll be seen in a special appearance in two films first. Rocketry – The Nambi Effect. It is directed by R Madhavan who also features as the male lead. The other film is Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. He has other movies lined up as well but returning on screen and reducing the hype of his presence with cameos can effect the movies what do you think?