The drama was overhyped from the starting and the hype was the reason I watched it in the first place.

Though the drama showed some new and fresh aspects including cultural diversity yet it was the same clichè K-Drama at the end.

The whole revenge story was a bit too much.The first half was interesting but later on the show was too slow paced that you cannot help but skip through some parts.The drama overall was good but not as good as the hype that was created around it.

Even the revenge ending was not properly justified and the ending did kind of felt a bit sudden and abrupt.

What are your thoughts?