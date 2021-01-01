It's 2021 and our Miss India, Manya Singh chooses to represent Glow and Lovely despite being dark-skinned. What are your thoughts on this?

Manya Singh stood for all colors and backgrounds. But still, she chose to be a part of the Glow and Lovely campaign where her skin is lightened to an extent where we can't even recognize her. She once stated in an interview that people use to tell her that she couldn't be in the industry because of her skin color but she believed in herself and she is where she is. But still, she chooses to represent a brand like glow and lovely. Isn't this is naivety?