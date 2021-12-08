It's been 4 years since Virushka's got married!

It has been 3 years since our beloved couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married. This Bollywood wedding was a shock for all their fans as it was also a silent wedding like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Anushka Sharma's Sabyasachi bridal wedding floral lehenga became every other girls dream to wear. This beautiful couple has completed 3 years of togetherness and still make us fall in love with their goofy love and respect for each other.

Anushka Sharma shares a few goofy pictures of them on her Instagram and captions it with a lovely message, " There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you... May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us."

Virat Kohli also shared on his Instagram and wrote," 4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin."



