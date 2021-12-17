It's been 7 years since the PK movie was released!!

PK movie is listed as one such movie which would never bore the public even after you've watched it million times. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The story of the movie still makes us cry and laugh out loud, the movie did wonders at the box office.

Well, today the movie has turned 7 years old and the actress of the film Anushka Sharma posted a super cute short clipped video of everyone in it! The video also featured Sushant Singh Rajput. The video consists of all BTS moments while shooting PK which is going to make everyone feel nostalgic!