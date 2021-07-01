It's a daughter! Wonder Woman Gal Gadot welcomes a new member of family

Gal Gadot has been enchanting us as Wonder Woman for years but do you know she is a perfect family woman? She and her husband used to have two beautiful daughters but yesterday she welcomed another member of her family. Another daughter and they named Daniella.





Gal Gadot shared this big news on her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption, "My sweet family I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG."