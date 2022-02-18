It's J-Hope day - Did you know J-Hope had almost quit BTS before their debut?

Isn't it impossible to imagine BTS without even one member? That had almost become reality for us since the group's sunshine, J-Hope had almost quit the group before they even debuted. Jung Ho-seok aka J-hope decided to leave Big-Hit as revealed by him during BTS' documentary "Burn the Stage". The septet reminisced those days when J-hope had left the group in order to pursue a solo career in dancing.





However, it was the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook who persuaded him to stay. As J-hope shared, Jungkook cried buckets and even slept beside his hyung after he made the announcement, hugging him tightly. RM also shared that he had told Big Hit that "We need Jung Ho-seok, we can't make it without him." J-Hope called the whole incident 'dramatic' but it did help the group to become closer as Hobi decided to stay.





Can you imagine BTS without J-Hope?