It's no longer humorous or cool for Bollywood to discuss Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship on KwK

Two episodes of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 have focused on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romance, and it's no longer cool!





Koffee with Karan seems to be the preferred forum for conversations regarding Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship in Bollywood. Despite the fact that everyone who is discussing the Shershaah couple's romance on Karan Johar's Koffee Couch obviously knows more than you do and is actually restraint themselves from sharing secrets which are not their own, it is quite ironic how every celebrity asked about the couple has no respect for the duo privacy at all.





While Karan Johar claims that hiding relationships is "so last season," we disagree and argue that it is still his decision to make. Even though there is ample evidence that Sidharth and Kiara are dating, pressuring them to confess on the television is going beyond what has ever been allowed.





Ananya Panday called the actress' romance with Sidharth "raatan lambiyaan" in a rapid-fire round, which escalated into Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal physically interrogating Sidharth Malhotra into revealing wedding plans.





In addition to being shown a preview of an earlier episode starring Kaira (who was almost persuaded to reveal her relationship by a persistent KJo), Sidharth Malhotra was also almost persuaded to reveal his wedding intentions.





We are aware that it is all in good fun, but for celebrities who want to maintain their personal privacy in all areas, the liberties taken with the Shershaah couple have gone too far and are now considered uncool.