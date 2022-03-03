Seo Ye-ji who rose to international fame with "It's Okay to Not be Okay" opposite Kim Soo-hyun was involved in a scandal with her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun, she was accused of being dominating and controlling during this relationship. Recently, the actress apologized for her behaviour, however, it looks like the controversies are not leaving her any soon.





According to the latest reports, Seo Ye-ji's parents' neighbours have accused her of ill manners and misconduct. He claimed that she has been parking her car in front of others' cars so they couldn't get out, her parents have also, "placed dog gates around a stairwell used by all residents of the villa, making it difficult for others to use the stairs, and this created conflict with the other neighbours. During this conflict, Seo Ye Ji's father even pushed people threateningly."





He further stated, "At first, when I asked if she was actress Seo Ye Ji, she said no" possibly to protect herself from further damage. "But a while later, she brought a lawyer. The lawyer listened to all of the conflicts that happened in the past 4-years and apologized for everything" however, she seemed unbothered and also asked the neighbour, "You're not going to write about this online, are you?"





Seo Ye-ji agency has confirmed that certain portions of these accusations are true, although they rose due to misunderstandings. They further stated, "Seo Ye Ji's family apologized to all of the neighbours involved once they found out that there were complaints. Some time afterwards, Seo Ye Ji's family relocated. Whether or not someone's apology seems genuine or not is up to interpretation. The matter has already been resolved." This of course made Seo Ye-ji the talk of the town again who is already known for her controlling behaviour.





The actress will soon be seen in a new drama "Eve" after a long time. Do you think these controversies will affect her drama?