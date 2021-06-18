It's Pride month; here are my top 3 Bollywood movie picks that depicted LGBTQ stories

June is the month of Pride. Love is love, it doesn't check out the necessities in the box, it never sees gender binary, love can never be mechanical. You just fall in love, you don't weigh in all measurements and that's the best part about it. Here are my 3 favourite Bollywood movies that shared the same kind of story and did justice to it. Let us know what are yours.

Aligarh

Even if there is so much hustle about the LGBTQ community, the Indian audience still feels ashamed or uncomfortable to watch something like this. Aligarh starring Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao is a movie that covers this storyline beautifully without making things awkward. It's a story about a professor and a journalist. Where can you watch it? On Zee5.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

It takes a lot of nerve for Indian parents to accept their children to be from the LGBTQ community. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao is a movie that is helmed on that line. It's a good watch, you can find it on Netflix.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar is a movie with an emotional ride, it has its fun, humour bits along with the message which I really enjoyed. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.