It's shameful that Malaika is getting so much hate for moving on with Arjun, while Arbaaz isn't getting any

Malika arora and Arbaaz Khan split up a few years ago, and both have gone on with their lives. Malika started dating Arjun Kapoor and is preparing to marry him, while Arbaaz khan moved on with Georgia Adriani.





When I look at social media, I see Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor received a lot of flak, and people are slamming Malaika for moving on with her life and dating Arjun Kapoor, but no one criticises Arbaaz for doing the same. I'm not advocating hatred, but it's unfortunate that Malaika and Arjun receive so much backlash for no apparent reason.





I saw a few images circulating on the internet when Malaika and Arbaaz went to the airport to pick up their son Arhaan Khan, who had just returned from university, and the remarks were quite harsh.





After witnessing both of them welcome their son, I had to say, "Nice co-parenting."