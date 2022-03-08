It's SUGA day - Did you know Bang PD tricked SUGA to join BigHit Entertainment?

No one can imagine BTS without SUGA, but did you know he was not signed to be a part of an idol group originally? SUGA has shared this story several times during his initial years. The rapper and producer shared that he had no idea that he was going to be an idol, he had joined BigHit to be a producer. Bang PD, who is the founder of BigHit, had told him that he will be a part of a group much like 1TYM, he just needs to polish his rapping skills. Little did he know he will become a member of the biggest boy band in the world.





SUGA had also once shared that they were not allowed to leave their dorm for three years as they had to practice rigorously. During the same interview, he also admitted that he didn't want to become an idol rather he wanted to settle as a producer, but Bang PD tricked him to do it. Since then, SUGA has worked hard to be a better dancer, and he has written and produced various songs of BTS. But aren't we thankful to Bang PD for convincing SUGA to become an idol?





Happy Birthday, SUGA!







