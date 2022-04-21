It's TWICE Chaeyoung's birthday! And here are some fun facts about her

Happy Birthday to Chaeyoung! Following are some random facts about her-

She's a big fan of Timothée Chalamate and Justin Bieber.

She has appeared in GOT7's "Stop Stop It" and Miss A's "Only You" MV.

She loves tattoos and she already has 4 of them.

She has the most credits for songwriting out of all Twice members.

She is good friends with Somi, Red Velvet's Yeri, and Blackpink's Rosé.

She loves strawberries so much that her nickname as a child was 'Strawberry Princess'.

Are you a fan of Twice and Chaeyoung?