It's TWICE Chaeyoung's birthday! And here are some fun facts about her

Happy Birthday to Chaeyoung! Following are some random facts about her-
- She's a big fan of Timothée Chalamate and Justin Bieber.
- She has appeared in GOT7's "Stop Stop It" and Miss A's "Only You" MV.
- She loves tattoos and she already has 4 of them.
- She has the most credits for songwriting out of all Twice members.
- She is good friends with Somi, Red Velvet's Yeri, and Blackpink's Rosé.
- She loves strawberries so much that her nickname as a child was 'Strawberry Princess'.
