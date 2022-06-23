ITZY Reveals Upcoming Mini Album's Track List

ITZY have finally revealed their upcoming album's track list!









On June 30, the JYPE girl group revealed the track list for their fifth mini album 'CHECKMATE.' According to the track list, ITZY will be releasing a total of 7 tracks through their upcoming album.









The tracks include the title track 'SNEAKERS' followed by 'RAC3R,' 'WHAT I WANT,' 'Free Fall,' '365,' and 'Domino.' An English version of the the title track 'SNEAKERS' is also part of the album.









ITZY is set to make their comeback on July 15. This marks the girl group's first Korean comeback following the release of their studio album, 'Crazy in Love,' in September last year.









Meanwhile, ITZY will begin their first world tour titled 'Checkmate' on August 6 in Seoul.