ITZY Yeji and Ryujin are the next unit to perform on Studio Choom's 'MIX & MAX'

The dancing machines of ITZY, Ryujin and Yeji are raising anticipation for their performance on Studio Choom's newest series 'MIX & MAX'. Earlier, ENHYPEN's Jungwon and NI-KI impressed fans with their dance skills in this Mnet's series. But this time, ITZY fans are lucky!





Both the girls can be seen with similar make-up and hairstyle, especially the bangs! Meanwhile, the girl group is set to make comeback with a new mini-album 'Checkmate.' Are you looking forward to their performances? Which other units do you want to see in this 'MIX & MAX' series?