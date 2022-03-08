ITZY's Yuna and ENHYPEN's Jay cleared up dating rumors after they visited the same restaurant

ITZY's Yuna and ENHYPEN's Jay uploaded photos at the same restaurant, which made fans speculate that they are dating. However, Yuna directly and Jay indirectly cleared up rumors.





Yuna updated fans on the Bubble app with images of her eating at the famous Gordon Ramsay Burgers restaurant in Seoul. A day later, on the 9th, ENHYPEN member Jay shared images from the same restaurant on Weverse. Jay posted images of burgers, fries, and onion rings, just like Yuna did. He even had the same drink as her. This led to netizens claiming that the two idols went on a date.





As these speculations went viral, Yuna herself stepped up quickly to shut the rumors down. Through the app Bubble, Yuna explained that she went to the restaurant with a friend of 11 years as a congratulatory event for her getting into college. She then also uploaded a photo with her friend posing in the background.





ENHYPEN Jay also cleared up the rumors indirectly. He went live to chat with fans where he spoke about his experience at the restaurant. He said that the place was recommended by his stylist and mentioned that "my dad, mom and me all said the sauce was amazing", telling fans that he visited with family.





What are your opinions? Do you think some fans speculate dating rumors very quickly and also based on silly facts?