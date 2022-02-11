ITZY's Yuna, Kep1er's Dayeon, IVE's Rei, and actress Park Ji-hoo graduate high school!

ITZY's Yuna, Kep1er's Dayeon, IVE's Rei, and actress Park Ji-hoo have just graduated from high school!





Yuna graduated from the practical dance department at the Hanlim Arts School on February 11. Back in 2019, she made a public appearance in the school when she was just a freshman and fellow members Ryujin and Chaeryeong graduated. But time seemed to pass by quickly, and now Yuna has graduated! To celebrate her last day as a school student, she took photos and videos with filters and later posted them on Instagram.





Meanwhile, on the morning of February 10th, ten K-Pop artists graduated high school including IVE's Rei, Kep1er's Dayeon, Lee Eun Sang, trot singer Jang Song Ho, and more. They all went to the School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA) in Seoul.





The actress Park Ji-hoo who played one of the leads in Netflix's hit show "All of us are dead" has also graduated, and all her co-stars congratulated her. Congratulations to them for graduating!