ITZY's Yuna responds to concerns over her Skinny figure

Yuna recently became a hot discussion in online communities for being dangerously thin. The ITZY member's ribcage was significantly visible when she performed in a fan meeting on April 27th. This caused many fans to worry about her health.





Then on April 29th, Yuna talked to a fan on the app 'Bubble'. She said she was eating green apple crumble and it was delicious. She uploaded the picture of the food and stated "I'm eating well so don't worry lol".





Another fan who uses Bubble also shared Yuna's updates about what's she doing and eating. Yuna said she was eating dessert. "Fatcarons! (Fat macarons) of blueberry yogurt flavor." "No but why am I eating this well..?" She continued "A photo..? It's in my belly...Sorry...." Looks like Yuna wanted to assure fans that she's eating well. What are your thoughts?