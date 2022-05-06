IU is a humble queen indeed

IU donated a lot to the underprivileged on the occasion of Children's day in South Korea. She donated 100 million KRW (~ $78,767 USD) to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation on Children's Day.





The donation will be used to support the living expenses of low-income single parents, children raised by grandparents, and facility renovation supporting children. IU has been consistently doing charities for those who are in need, especially during social disasters caused by COVID-19, floods, and forest fires. Also continuously on Children's Day since 2015. Isn't she amazing!