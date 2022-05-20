IU stuns at the Cannes Film Festival!

IU attended the Cannes Film Festival along with the cast of 'Broker' for the world premiere screening!





She was introduced as actress Lee Ji-Eun at the event but many French viewers were surprised after knowing that she's a K-Pop idol as well. The film's main cast Song Kong-ho, Gang Dong-won, and Bae Doo-na including IU were also present at the premiere. The movie 'Broker' is competing in the festival and apparently got 12 minutes standing ovation.





Meanwhile, the idol-actress stunned in a grey off-shoulder gown with elegant jewelry. What are your thoughts on IU's look? Will you be watching her new film?