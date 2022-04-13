South Korean star's new film starring other star actors- Song Kang Ho, Bae Doona and Kang Dong Won set to release this June.

Directed by well-known Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda who directed the hit Japanese movie Shoplifters in 2018 (which premiered at Cannes Film Festival), "Broker" is his first work with Korean stars.

The film focuses on baby boxes installed in churches and organisations where parents can drop off their unwanted babies.

IU will be playing the role of a mother for the first time and fans are waiting desperately for this highly anticipated movie.

Picture: Courtesy of CJ ENM