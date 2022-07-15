IVE Set To Make Summer Comeback

IVE are gearing up for a comeback!









On July 18, media reported that the rookie girl group would be making their second comeback this summer. In response to the report, a representative of Starship Entertainment confirmed, "IVE is working hard to prepare with the aim of making a comeback in August."









This will mark their second 2022 comeback, only four months following the release of their second single album, 'LOVE DIVE,' in April this year.









As of now, no announcement has been made regarding the comeback date, album name or title track.









Meanwhile, IVE took home their 10th music show win for 'LOVE DIVE' today, making it the song with the most music show wins in 2022.