J-hope extends support to 2AM's Jo Kwon for his group's comeback

2AM has finally made their group comeback after almost 7 years and it's J-hope who showed support to his ex labelmate Jo Kwon with a heart-warming gesture.





2AM released their new album "Ballad 21 F/W" and recently J-hope shared a screenshot of himself grooving to 2AM's new B-side "I can't." Jo Kwon showed his gratitude to J-hope on Twitter, further revealing that not only did J-hope extend public support, but he also called him personally to share his thoughts on the album.





Jo Kwon wrote, "Thank you, I am so touched that you contacted me to tell me that you listened to the album late at night, and it fluttered your heart."





Now, isn't it absolutely adorable? This is not the first time that J-hope has been so openly supportive of other K-pop artists, from time to time he has extended his support to fellow artists. This is one of the million reasons why we completely love this gem.





Read the tweet by Jo Kwon below!