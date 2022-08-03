JabraFan: Why I love Aamir Khan so much?

He only works on one film at a time so he can fully inhabit the role. He has taken on a number of difficult roles throughout the years, such as one of the mega hits lagaan or a college student at the age of 42 in the film 3 Idiots. Through his diligence and commitment to his profession, he has established standards of behaviour.





A script, as the phrase goes, is what creates a successful film. The script is a major passion for Aamir Khan. He enjoys reading the screenplay word for word, line by line. He accepts a role if he believes he fully comprehends the material and can embody the character. This can be argued since Aamir forced the director of Lagaan, one of the best films of all time, to change the script six times before he agreed to play the lead. He wrote the script for Taare Zameen Par, one of the best scripts, since he loved writing them.





These are one of the things which makes him the best out of all