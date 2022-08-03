JabraFan: Why I love Akshay kumar so much

There is no need to introduce Akshay Kumar. Twenty years in Bollywood have passed, and he has never once stopped being an inspiration to his millions of followers. Akshay Kumar is the poster child for what a man can accomplish without sacrificing his morals and ethics. He is a real-life example of the American Dream come true, a benchmark of physical fitness, and the first Bollywood actor to have earned more than two billion rupees in his career.





The man stood up straight. Through devotion and hard work, Akshay rose to the top without the help of a godfather, from the crowded Chandni Chowk streets to working as a cook in Bangkok to being one of the most paid actors in Bollywood.





He tried and tried, but he never gave up on getting to the top. In his early years of Bollywood stardom, Akshay Kumar hardly ever experienced it. As many as 17–18 of his films flopped at the box office, and he was dismissed as a failure as an actor by the critics. He didn't receive any honours at the Filmfare Awards for a very long period. But his fortitude saw everything through, and his enormous success as an actor today is proof that "failure breeds success."





and there's no doubt he's the best and has a big fan following