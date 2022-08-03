JabraFan: Why I love Akshay Kumar so much?

Akshay takes a different approach from our other "action heroes," who are happy to focus more on their dialogue than their stunts, and it pays off at the box office.





Akshay Kumar is quite athletic and advocates leading a healthy lifestyle. Every chance he gets, he gives speeches warning people not to fall for the six-pack fad and instead to focus on eating well, exercising regularly, and avoiding steroids.





When compared to the other prominent stars, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay has at least three releases every year. He actually puts in three times as much effort as anyone at his age.





They claim that everything changes with time, and the same is true with him. Despite his previous reputation as a casanova, Akshay Kumar is now a wonderful husband and parent. He never appears at gatherings or events that are not related to his job. After a day of shooting, he immediately returns home to spend time with his family. He even ensures that they go on vacation at least twice a year.