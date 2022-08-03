JabraFan: Why I love Alia Bhatt so much?

Star kids are frequently criticised for their effortless entry into the field and for developing their skills long after they have been given the chance. With her instantly spectacular performance in 2012's Student of the Year, Alia defied this pattern. She demonstrated that no one can contest her standing in Bollywood's elite pantheon, regardless of her last name.





In her brief career, Alia has already displayed tremendous range in her roles. She has lent herself to more substantial work, showcasing her range in serious productions like Highway, Udta Punjab, and Gangubai. She has demonstrated her innate ability to portray the classic bubbly female lead in Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.





Alia has created an admirable brand by leveraging her fame and reputation. She has performed at all of the major award shows, went on tour in the United States in 2016, started her own clothing line, is an endorser for well-known brands like Coca-Cola and Garnier, and has even written six of her own movie songs. You can't beat both intelligence and beauty.





Alia has shown her compassionate side and used her notoriety to build a platform for a number of issues. She started her own organisation called CoExist and collaborated with PETA to promote awareness of the welfare of street animals. For the environmental project Find Your Green, she also worked with Facebook Live.





and that's what makes her the best