JabraFan: Why I love Deepika Padukone so much?

Although Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly a dream girl, we are not equating her with Hema Malini. Even though she embodies the contemporary day ideal of a female, this is not the topic at hand. Deepika was born with all the comforts in the world. Sports were in her blood because she is the daughter of badminton great Prakash Padukone. She was an excellent badminton player, and she was headed for a successful career, well, on the court. Her heart, however, desired to enter and dominate the entertainment business. She did as she felt in her heart. She worked hard, refused assistance, had no business godfathers, and nonetheless rose to the top. She is a role model for all young women who wish to achieve great things.





Do we all adore athletes, male and female? There's just something so energising about them. They are diligent and laser-focused. Deepika exemplifies this. It "It's awesome to witness a Bollywood diva causing mayhem on the badminton court.





Sportswoman ruling the silver screen is a win win combination as they say sports and Bollywood has a thing for each other.