JabraFan : Why I love Ranbir Kapoor the most

Ranbir Kapoor has consistently displayed his acting talent with some outstanding cinematic appearances. Many even believe that his films' box office performances don't do his skill any justice, and we couldn't agree more. Even though his career has experienced numerous ups and downs, he has always been able to get back up and go to work.





Ranbir is also distinctive for his willingness to take chances. Since he was playing a figure who was well-known to the public and had his fair share of controversy, Sanju was possibly the most dangerous undertaking of his career. Any actor would be hesitant to take on such a challenging part, yet Ranbir did, and boy did it pay off!





Being a Kapoor family heir may give you a nice start in Bollywood, but it also comes with a lot of expectations. The nation recognised a star was born even if his debut picture Saawariya did not perform well at the box office. In honour of his birthday, we've compiled a list of our top 5 reasons why we think Ranbir is one of Hindi cinema's top actors.







