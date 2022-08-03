JabraFan: Why I love Sara Ali Khan so much?

I love Sara Ali Khan so much and do you know what makes Sara Ali Khan more popular than her contemporaries?

In spite of her mediocre performances in Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara became a star overnight thanks to her self-confidence and belief that fame is her inheritance.

she has raced forward ahead of her contemporaries.

Sara has more media knowledge and is more accustomed to the paparazzi than Janhvi Kapoor, who entered the scene around the same time. The famed Sridevi Janhvi, like her mother, is reluctant to voice her opinions out loud in public. Jhanvi saves her energy for the camera, just like Sridevi does. Sara, on the other hand, is conscious that being visible in the media and the public eye are equally crucial in today's competition for quick fame.

Sara wants to be loved by everyone. I suspect she will become a bigger star than both her parents and as popular as her grandmother Sharmila Tagore used to be in her heydays.

Sara will never be seen with the incorrect crowd. Only people who have an impact on her career are her pals. Janhvi beat her to Karan Johar. She will arrive though. Be ready for Sara to perform a Dharma Production soon. Kartik Aryan won't be her co-star either. It will be a somebody who can compete with Ranbir or Ranveer.