JabraFan: Why I love Vicky Kaushal so much

Given that he did not become a star overnight, his career in Bollywood serves as an example for many aspiring performers. Vicky decided to forego a lucrative IT career in order to avoid nepotism. He had lately decided to pursue acting instead of his IT career.

Even though he has only a few films under his belt, he is already a Bollywood actor as well as a hero to the public. Vicky can't play a random, uninteresting part in front of the audience. The audience and his supporters are aware of his abilities and acting style and like him for it.

For each character he has ever portrayed, he has received praise. He was still able to hold audiences' attention despite the fact that several of his movies failed to perform well at the box office.