jabraFan: why I love Vijay Deverakonda so much?

Don't be duped by that endearing smile. The 29-year-old actor, who debuted in movies seven years ago but catapulted to fame in recent years, is an alpha-male both on and off camera. Vijay Devarakonda, a sex icon, is the hottest (and coolest) celebrity around, radiating a raw masculinity that's difficult to ignore. His rock star walk and talk are among the many qualities we adore most about him.





His eyes' beguiling sparkle is a big factor in this. Despite his comfort at playing the power guy, the man has a weakness that makes him popular with his followers.





He may be relatively new to the business, but Vijay has quickly made a mark based on his hatke movie choices





His social media feed is frequently swamped with marriage offers, and women between the ages of six and sixty admire the man. Additionally, he has supporters in Bollywood, where Janhvi Kapoor repeatedly admits that she has a crush on Vijay and wants to work on a project with him, even on Koffee with Karan.



