Jackson Wang's agency denies the dating rumours with (G)I-DLE Yuqi

Well, our ship has sunk before it even sailed. GOT7's member Jackson Wang was reported to be dating (G)I-DLE Yuqi after she was seen visiting Jackson's house and leaving the next day with roses in her hands, the fans were over the moon after hearing the news. But the singer's agency has denied all the dating rumours and released a statement where they mentioned that media intentionally twisted the truth and distorted the facts in order to take advantage of our artist's influence.





They further accepted that it is not unusual for Jackson's friends to gather in front of his house for gatherings but certain actions of this independent media have violated the privacy of Jackson Wang and therefore they have filed a police complaint to protect his legal interests.





What do you think of this?