Jackson Wang's school principal told him that pursuing music would be the worst decision of his life before he became an idol-The Kelly Clarkson Show

Got7's Jackson Wang was the latest guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he talked about his life before his debut. He comes from a family of Olympians and he was a fencer too.

His sudden plan to follow his passion for music was disappointing not only to his parents but to his school principal too. When he passed the auditions for JYP Entertainment, his parents thought he would be kidnapped and put into a cave. Jackson had to persuade his parents for several months and they finally allowed him to pursue his dreams.

He recently became the first-ever Chinese star to perform at Coachella and his new album "Magic Man" and its first track "Blow" is out on Youtube. When asked about the concept behind the album, he said: "Magic Man" is all about himself. The album is going to convey who he is as a person. he is not afraid even if the album fails or if people cant relate to it. He would have no regrets because that's him.

His intro song "Blow" is the gateway to his whole album in which he is trying to bring the audience into another world.

GOT7 members are doing well in their solo career so far but there are rumours that they will have a comeback this year.

