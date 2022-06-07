Is Jacob Elordi Homosexual?

At this time, Jacob Elordi has not stated whether or not he is gay. Learn about his current romantic status and sexual orientation. He is best known for his role as Noah Flynn in the Netflix film franchise "The Kissing Booth," in which he plays the title character. Jacob Elordi has not stated whether or not he is gay as of yet. The LGBT allegations surfaced after gay and non-binary actor Tommy Dorfan, who stars in the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," posted a photo of Jacob kissing someone.





As a result of the Instagram post, many people have speculated about the actors' relationship, given that Tommy is married to Peter Zurkuhlen, as well as Jacob's sexual orientation. Although the photo was posted for the sake of friendship, it contained nothing inappropriate. He is currently rumoured to be dating American model Kaia Gerber. Her parents are actress Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, and she is their daughter.