Is Jacqueline Fernandez also going to feature in Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer Freddy?

Kartik Aaryan finally revealed the first look from his upcoming film Freddy. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, it also stars Alaya F in the lead. The movie is supposedly a dark romantic thriller. After numerous speculations, Alaya had finally confirmed on social media that she is part of the project. Seeing that Kartik has been having a successful run in Bollywood with hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, he's found himself a fan base.





Speaking of acqueline Fernandez, when Kartik Aaryan posted a picture from the shoot of Freddy on his Instagram, she commented immediately with her reaction. She'd written 'Whoop Whoop.' Seeing how instantaneous her comment was, do you think she knew about Kartik posting? Is it possible that she has a dance sequence or is playing a side character in Freddy?