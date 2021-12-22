Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekar love story on OTT soon!

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in media for her ongoing drama with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has not only caught the attention of just the masses but also the filmmakers. Every day some of the other new news is coming out about their love story and how the conman used to send expensive gifts to her. There is current news where she was gifted 500 crore film by the conman Sukesh himself to Jacqueline. The way their love affair buzz is going around many OTT producers are already pitching to make a series or movie out of it.

An insider tells India Today that this case of Jacqueline and Sukesh story is perfect for a documentary or a series. Many producers are discussing the story and even have a few people in mind who could do the character of Jacqueline and Sukesh. It is the biggest cooperation we have seen in a long time!



