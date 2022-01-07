Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekar's new romantic picture!

Kick movie actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was summoned for a 200 crore money laundry case because of conman Sukesh Chandrashekar is making headlines again! There was news that both Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating each other and when they were in a relationship, Sukesh used to gift Jacqueline expensive gifts from his fraud money!

Recently, another picture of Jacqueline and Sukesh's romantic picture has gone viral on Internet. In this picture, we see both of them being cozy. Sukesh and Jacqueline are lying down and Sukesh is kissing Jacqueline on her cheeks and the most surprising thing we see is a lovebite on Jacqueline Fernandez's neck! Looks like Jacqueline was definitely dating Sukesh Chandrashekar!