Jacqueline Fernandez Is Ready To Rock With A Grand Line-Up, Including A Hollywood Project

Jacqueline Fernandez is a sight for the sore eyes! She's sizzled on the screen like a diva so often bringing a much needed smile on our faces during the gruesome pandemic. Her performnace in Dil De Diya from Radhe and the recently released Paani Paani by Badshah set the mercury rising and how! No doubt she's Bollywood's official glam diva and there's a massive line up of some impressive projects coming up too. She's spread her wings wide and has even soared the Hollywood skies.

Jacqueline will soon be see in Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey opposite Bollywood heavy weight, Akshay Kumar. The actress started work for Ram Setu in April and her picture clicked by Akshay Kumar on the sets went viral while she's already wrapped the shoot for Bachchan Pandey before Ram Setu went on floors.

Another massive project opposite none other than Salman Khan is coming up in a film titled, Kick 2, a much popular franchise. Jacqueline has bagged the role yet again adding another feather to her glorious hat. Then she has 2 interesting films, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and Bhoot Police opposite Saif Ali Khan. She's been juggling her dates between Cirkus and Bhoot Police working tirelessly as soon as the lockdown eased a bit. Another reason to look forward to these films apart from its stellar starcast is the fresh pairings.

She's got A L Vijay's film also in her kitty, details of which are yet to be known. An action thriller titled Attack which is reportedly releasing close to this Independence Day, will have Jacqueline alongside John Abraham and Rakulpreet.

A couple of months ago, the it was revealed that Jacqueline will be making her Hollywood debut with an anthology titled Women’s Stories. Consisting of six segments, it's directed by six female directors from across the globe and will feature an all female star-cast. Jacqueline will feature in one of the story along with a transgender model, Anjali Lama in a Leena Yadav directorial titled Sharing A Ride. Jacqueline has shot for her portions back in October.

Take a bow, Jacqueline! That's quite a spectacular line-up of films ranging across genres and with a myriad range of Bollywood heavy weight actors. The Hollywood project is the cherry on the cake. We can't wait to watch Jacqueline sizzle on the screen in all these films.