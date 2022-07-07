Jacqueline Fernandez to star in a biopic?

The last time we saw Jacqueline Fernandez was in John Abraham's Attack. We've just discovered that the actress has committed to a biopic.





In the biopic of late Bollywood actress Priya Rajvansh and director Chetan Anand, Jacqueline will appear. Jacqueline has joined the cast to play Priya's part again in this film. The yet-to-be-titled biopic is produced by Deepak Mukut and directed by Pradeep Sarkar.





The glitzy world of Hindi cinema between 1921 and the early 2000s will be chronicled in the film. The film is anticipated to focus on every aspect of Chetan's life, including his journey, his relationship with his brother Dev Anand, his rise to fame as the face of Indian cinema around the world, and his love affair with Priya Rajvansh.





The story features a variety of tones, including romance, mystery, and film. Everyone in the area is eager to start shooting the movie in August. Although preparation has already started, the producers have not yet found an actor to play Chetan Anand.





Do you think she'll fit in the character