Jahnvi Kapoor and her Bollywood career till now, a mysterious affair

Jahnvi Kapoor is still considered as a newcomer in Bollywood even though she debuted around 4 years ago with Dhadak while the movie was a hit, the actress is still yet to make her mark in the industry. She has starred in a couple of other movies as well like Roohi and Gunjan Saxena which have impressed the audiences but that spark or you can say that obvious fact that she is the here to rule the industry is missing.

A lot of actresses have debuted alongside her and well some are stealing her charm I believe, be it Sara or Ananya or anyone else the list keeps going on. Some might even say her script choices have been a bit wonky as well.

What do you think?