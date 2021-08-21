From Jalsa to Prateeksha, the story behind Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow names

Amitabh Bachchan is without a doubt one of the biggest superstars of all time. Over the years, he has made a fortune for himself thanks to a long and successful career in Bollywood. He is the owner of several real estate properties. Here is the story behind the names of five of those bungalows that he owns.





Prateeksha - It was the first bungalow Big B bought in Juhu, Mumbai. He used to live there with his parents. His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan named it Prateeksha as he wanted it to symbolise 'stability. The wedding of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek took place in this bungalow.





Janak - This bungalow is located near Jalsa and it also serves as Bachchan's office. Janak in Hindi means 'father.'





Jalsa - The Bachchan family currently lives in this Juhi bungalow. It was gifted to Amitabh by director Ramesh Sippy in 1982 for acting in the film 'Satte Pe Satta.' The word Jalsa means celebration.





Vatsa - This Juhu bungalow has been leased out to Citibank India. Vatsa means calf in Sanskrit and it might be named so because it is a small asset.





In 2013, the Bachchan's bought another bungalow behind Jalsa.