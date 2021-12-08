James Cameron reveals deeper details about the Spiderman film he wanted to make!

In a new interview, James Cameron discusses his desire to make a gritty Spider-Man film. Cameron is responsible for landmark films such as The Terminator, Aliens, Titanic, and Avatar. He is one of the most productive and well-known directors working today. The Oscar-winning writer, director, and producer is presently working on a number of Avatar sequels, the first of which is set to hit theatres at the end of 2022.

In a new interview with Screen Crush, Cameron goes into further detail about the Spider-Man film he wanted to make in the 1990s before Raimi ultimately got his version off the ground.

In the director’s words…

“I wanted to make something that had a kind of gritty reality to it. Superheroes in general always came off as kind of fanciful to me, and I wanted to do something that would have been more in the vein of Terminator and Aliens, that you buy into the reality right away. So you’re in a real world, you’re not in some mythical Gotham City. Or Superman and the Daily Planet and all that sort of thing, where it always felt very kind of metaphorical and fairytale-like. I wanted it to be: It’s New York. It’s now. A guy gets bitten by a spider. He turns into this kid with these powers and he has this fantasy of being Spider-Man, and he makes this suit and it’s terrible, and then he has to improve the suit, and his big problem is the damn suit. Things like that. I wanted to ground it in reality and ground it in universal human experience. I think it would have been a fun film to make.”

