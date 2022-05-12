Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Excitement as Her Baby Sister Khushi Will Be Hitting The Big Screen With The Archies

The First Teaser of Archies is Out and Janhvi Kapoor Took It to The Gram and shared her excitement and joy with everyone. Much awaited Netflix Movie The Archies has Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Janhvi mentioned that the team of The Archies has been working tirelessly and how she cannot wait to see her baby sister shine out there. The teaser looks good but there is a lot to come I feel that we will figure out who has got what.