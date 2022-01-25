On January 25, 2022, Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

It's official. The film Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, is directed by Shakun Batra and stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday. The film is a relationship drama produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. It delves into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking charge of one's life path. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa star in Gehraiyaan, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur. Beginning January 25, 2022, the film will have its international premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Karan Johar said, “Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, makes the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world.”



