Is Janvhi not Sara's best friend?

If you follow Sara or Janhvi on Instagram then you'll be aware of their vacation images and holy site visits. Both of the actors are really close to each other. Recently, Sara commented on her friendship with Janvhi. Sara revealed that Janvhi isn't her best friend, She went on to say that both of them have lots of common things in their life. Both the actors are ambitious, career-oriented, who have lost two years of their careers to the pandemic. "Who will understand the restlessness I feel in my heart to go back on the set more than Janhvi? By the time I got used to my life on set, we went into lock down. That's what binds us the most." she said.

What are your thoughts on this?