Javed Akhtar defamation case: Kangana Ranaut and her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui giving us major bff goals!

Kangana Ranaut failed to appear in the court hearing for the 8th consecutive time after which Bomaby Court has finally issued a warning that if Kangana Ranaut misses this time (on Sept 20), the court will issue an arrest warrant against the Thalaivii actress.

But how does her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui responds? He says, "She has been travelling continuously to promote her film and meeting a lot of people. She is ill probably because of that. She has to undergo a Covid-19 test. I am seeking a short date.”

He even submitted a medical certificate from a doctor. Siddiqui said that among the eight hearings, “3-4 were dates when the court was not functioning”. He then asked for more time from the court so that Kangana recovers and also takes the Covid-19 test. He also said that Kangana can be present through virtual hearing.

