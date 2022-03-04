Jay Park announces new label after stepping down as CEO from AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC

After stepping down as CEO from AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC in December, Jay Park announced a new label named 'MORE VISION' on March 3. On February 18, he uploaded a video in his YouTube channel named 'More Love, More Laughter, MORE VISION'.





He said in the video that he was able to show love for hip hop, R&B, dance, and rap and now wants to do more than that through 'MORE VISION.' According to him, people have always assumed him in a box, but he's been trying to stay outside of the box. He wants to create something new which will be loved even before than before.





Jay Park made his first appearance in Kpop by debuting under JYP's boy group '2PM' in 2008. There are renowned artists like GOT7's Yugyeom, Lee Hi, GRAY, Loco, and more under his company. What do you think his new label will be like? Do you think he did right by stepping down as CEO? What are you expecting?