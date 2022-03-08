Jay Park to collaborate with IU for 1st song under his New Label

Jay Park and IU are working together for a brand new single! Their project will release under the new label 'MORE VISION'.





After stepping down as CEO from 'AOMG' and 'H1GHER MUSIC', Jay Park announced a new label 'MORE VISION'. In the announcement teaser, the song's title "GANADARA," is written in the shape of a large, pink beating heart with a swirling blue and purple sky-like background.





The song title is basically the beginning of Korean alphabets like "Ga Na Da Ra". On Twitter, the former 2PM member playfully teased fans by retweeting the teaser and wrote "Is there a MV??????" Are you excited for the collab? What are you expecting?