Jay Park may be launching a new Idol group?

Jay Park stepped down as the CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, many speculations were going around his possible retirement from the industry. Anyway, according to some sources, Jay Park is currently working on establishing a new label in order to launch a new Idol group. The former 2PM member has always been a huge supporter of new talent and "he might be able to bring a new wave to the music industry by producing idols with his own styles", Industry representatives said.





It is also being speculated that Kakao Entertainment might be making a huge investment in the label and they responded to the reports, "Jay Park is an artist with talent in various fields as a singer and producer, and we are currently discussing various types of business partnerships, but nothing has been specifically confirmed."





Don't you think Jay Park's bold and unique approach can actually bring a change in the otherwise monotonous K-pop industry?